48 ‘Unibelt policemen’ deployed in Bulacan capital

ABOUT 48 new police recruits with the rank of Police Officer 1 were deployed to secure thousands of students from universities and colleges studying in the City of Malolos. Mayor Christian Natividad and city police chief, Supt. Heryl Bruno, on Friday welcomed the policemen sent by Police Regional Office 3 who will be assigned to protect students and maintain the peace and order situation in the university belt area in the city. Malolos, the capital city of Bulacan, has more than 250,000 population and houses vital government agencies including the provincial capitol. Its daytime population could reach as much as half a million people doing business in the city, Natividad added. “Malolos is very busy and will be busier in the coming days. The additional policemen will increase visibility of peace-keeping forces and will have positive effects in the maintenance of peace and order,” Natividad said.