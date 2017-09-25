480 CDO police officers tested negative for drugs

CAMP ALAGAR, Cagayan De Oro City: A total of 480 police officers who underwenta surprise drug test here tested negative for illegal drugs, according to Supt. Lemuel Gonda, police regional spokesman. The officers, led by Regional Director Timoteo Pacleb, with elements of the regional command and directorate groups, officers from Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental police command and Cagayan De Oro City voluntarily submitted their urine samples for testing last week. The police regional command here has been conducting a surprise drug test in all its satellite police commands in Northern Mindanao to protect the integrity of the police organization, Gonda said. During the initial anti-illegal drug campaign last year, more than 30 policemen and non-commissioned personnel in Northern Mindanao were found positive for drugs, while 15 others found engaged in illegal drugs were summarily dismissed as several others are undergoing investigation.