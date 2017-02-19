49 INJURED IN MACTAN CHANNEL ACCIDENT

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday said fastcraft Supercat 2Go MV Braquel accidentally collided with a San Miguel barge in the vicinity of Mactan Channel in Cebu at 10:21 p.m. on Saturday. Four were seriously hurt while 45 others suffered minor injuries. The PCG assisted in the transfer of 90 passengers and 11 crew onboard the fast craft to its sister ship, MV Saint Jhudiel. The PCG Cebu Station is investigating the cause of the collision. MV Braquel with 292.95 gross tonnage departed Ormoc City (Leyte) at 7:55 p.m. of February 18 and was bound for Cebu City. The Coast Guard advised the boat captain to file a protest regarding the incident.

REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO