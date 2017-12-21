49th Hong Kong Fashion Week to give global view of 2018

Come January 2018, 1,400 exhibitors from 77 countries are set to gather at Hong Kong Convention and Trade Center for the 49th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter. A four-day fair from January 15 to 18, the highly anticipated event will serve as an ideal one-stop sourcing platform for the Asian fashion industry.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the fashion week will present an array of new season apparel, designer collections, fashion accessories, garments and garment-related products, services and supplies.

Categories

Expected to comprise the “Women’s Wear,” “Knitwear,” “World of Fashion Accessories” and “Sewing Supplies” categories are basic mass merchandise.

The “Fashion Gallery” will be the venue for high fashion and brand labels.

A unique premium section called “Emporium de Mode” will be dedicated to “stylish and distinctive garments in an elegant setting.”

There will also be Special Product Zones to feature Activewear and Swimwear, Bridal and Evening Wear, Cashmere and Wool, Denim Arcade, Fabrics and Yarn, Fashion Jewellery Feast, Handbags Select, Infant and Children’s Wear, Intimate Wear, Men in Style, Packaging and Design, Salon of Scarves and Shawls, Thermal Clothing, Trade Services and Testing, Certification and Inspection, World Youth Collection and fashion magazines.

As a key event in the global fashion calendar, the Hong Kong Fashion Week is poised to open opportunities for market expansion, with reference to the attendance of 15,000 buyers from 77 countries and regions in its last edition.

New niche

New to the 49th edition is the “Corporate Fashion/Uniforms” zone. This category has always been an indispensable niche with sustainable growth in the clothing market. According to the China National Garment Association, 19 industries require the use standard uniforms in Mainland China, and the market is estimated to be worth more than $43 billion per year. In Europe, the uniform market is projected to reach $9.4 billion by 2021.

Another exciting category is the International Fashion Designers’ Showcase where cutting-edge collections of featured designers and fashion design talents around the globe are expected to come together.

Forecasts

Invited to unveil the latest fashion trends and shed light on updated market information for 2018 are veterans from key international trend forecasting agencies and professionals to mount talks and presentations in seminars and forums.

Hong Kong Fashion Week prides itself as an outstanding sourcing and marketing platform as well as an excellent opportunity to expand business contacts and networking.

The undertaking is just one of the major events under the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Established in 1966, the HKTDC is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Asia’s premier megalopolis.

With more than 40 offices around the world, including 13 in China, the trade development council organizes international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with business opportunities in the mainland and the rest of the world.