4th Philippine Harvest features ‘Madrid Fusion 2017’ agripreneurs

Artisanal products will be showcased by Filipino agripreneurs participating in the fourth year of the now highly successful trade fair series, Philippine Harvest, in April.

Organized by the Department of Agriculture, in participation with SSI Group, Inc. and Central Square, the fourth Philippine Harvest which focuses on 2017 Madrid Fusion Manila – Our Sustainable Gastronomic Planet (MFM 2017) will be held at Central Square, Bonifacio High Street, BGC, Taguig.

MFM 2017 is an international gastronomic event in the Philippines that brings together the most prestigious and innovative chefs from all over the world to share their knowledge and expertise on traditional and latest trends on food. It is the only Asian edition of Madrid Fusion which is celebrated annually in Madrid, Spain since 2003 and aims to promote, coordinate, and enhance culture, tourism, and commerce between the Philippines and Spain.

Philippine Harvest likewise offers the public the chance to see and buy agricultural products rarely found in the metro, like flower vegetables, organic meat and vegetables, dried fish, and fresh local fruits.

Committed to be the number one salesman of local produce, Department of Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol reiterates his support to agricultural entrepreneurs across the country through the promotion of organic, artisanal, natural, and indigenous food products.

The trade fair is expected to open new windows of opportunities to local farmers in showcasing agricultural products, and linking them to the private sector for possible partnerships and collaborations. Local agripreneurs will have a chance to share with consumers and potential investors the “stories” behind their products.