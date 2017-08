A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Leyte province early Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake struck 5 kilometers northeast of Albuera town at 6:26 a.m.



The quake, tectonic in origin, was felt strongest in Ormoc City at Intensity 5.



It was also felt in Pastrana town at Intensity 4 and in Tacloban City and Palo town at Intensity 3.



Phivolcs said aftershocks were expected. GLEE JALEA