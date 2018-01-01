5.2 earthquake jolts Sarangani, GenSan

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Sarangani on Sunday, an hour before the 2018 ushered in, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its updated report, the quake that struck at 10:53 p.m. was located 57 kilometers (km) southwest of Maasim. It had a depth of 31 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 4 was felt in General Santos City; Lake Sebu; South Cotabato and Alabel, Sarangani.

Intensity 3 was reported in Davao City and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Meanwhile, Intensity 2 was reported in Zamboanga City; Tupi and Santo Niño in South Cotabato and Koronadal City.

Five aftershocks followed between 11:22 p.m. and 1:16 a.m., a few hours after the quake, according to Lara Gianan, Phivolcs’ science research assistant.

“The aftershocks in the area only ranged from magnitudes 1.9 to 2.4—not as intense compared to the quake,” Gianan added.

The first one hit at 11:22 p.m., at 16 km southwest of Maasim with a 2.2 magnitude. It had a 17 km depth of focus.

Five minutes later, another quake hit 24 km southwest portion of the same area with a 1.9 magnitude and an 18 km depth of focus.

At 11:28 p.m., another one jolted 12 km southwest of Maasim with a 2.1 magnitude and 18 km depth of focus.

A 2.4-quake followed at 11:56 p.m., about nine km southeast of Maasim with one km depth of focus.

The final aftershock recorded as of Monday was at 1:16 a.m., 15 km southwest of the same area with a 2.1 magnitude and a depth of 16 km, respectively.

No damages were recorded but aftershocks were expected within Monday, Phivolcs added.