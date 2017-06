NEW YORK: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted 95km ENE of Iwo Jima, Japan at 18:46:12 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 32.13 km, was initially determined to be at 24.9968 degrees north latitude and 142.2528 degrees east longitude. PNA/Xinhua