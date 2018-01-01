5.2 magnitude quake jolts Sarangani on New Year’s Eve

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Sarangani on Sunday, an hour before midnight ushered in 2018, the state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



The quake that struck at 10:53 p.m. was located 48 kilometers (km) southwest of Maasim. It had a depth of two kilometers and was tectonic in origin.



Intensity 3 was reported in General Santos City and Davao City while Intensity 2 was reported in Zamboanga City.



No damage was recorded but aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs. GLEE JALEA

