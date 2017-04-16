5.2 quake rocks Lanao Sur town

THE series of earthquakes rocking the country continued as a magnitude 5.2 tremor was recorded 14 kilometers northwest of Lao, Lanao del Sur.

The earthquake struck at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of three kilometers.

The tremor was felt at Intensity 5 in Wao; Intensity 4 in Kalilangan, Bukidnon; and Intensity 3 in Cotabato City.

It was at Intensity I2 in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental and Pangantucan, Maramag, Valencia City and Quezon in Bukidnon.

No damage was expected from the earthquake but Phivolcs warned that aftershocks were expected.

This is the third time in less than a week that an earthquake struck Wao.

Last Wednesday, a magnitude 6 quake shook the town, followed by Thursday’s magnitude 5.3 tremor.