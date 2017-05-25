5.4 magnitude quake strikes Zambales; Metro feels shocks

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Zambales on Thursday at 10:27 p.m, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The epicenter was at 12 kilometers northeast of San Marcelino, Zambales in Central Luzon. Tremors were felt in parts of Metro Manila and suburban areas.

Phivolcs has yet to release data on quake intensities, as of this writing.

In a text message to The Manila Times, Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum, who was in Mexico, said Intensity 4 was felt in Metro Manila.

The quake’s depth was at 88 kilometers, tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said aftershocks were expected but damage to property and tsunamis were not. DEMPSEY REYES