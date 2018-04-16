5.4 quake jolts Cagayan — Philvolcs

A magnitude-5.4 earthquake hit Cagayan early Monday morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake struck at 3:43 a.m. at 39 kilometers (km) east of Gonzaga.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 23 kilometers.

Intensity 1 was recorded over Santiago City, Isabela, and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

A 2.4-magnitude quake followed at 5:05 a.m. and was also tectonic in origin with a depth of 25 kms.

No damage was recorded and no other aftershocks were expected, according to Phivolcs. GLEE JALEA

GJ/CC