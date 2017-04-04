5.4 quake rattles Batangas

A 5.4 magnitude quake struck Tingloy, Batangas at 8:58 p.m. Tuesday, rattling nearby towns and some parts of Metro Manila.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin, a bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Intensity 4 was felt in Makati City and Obando, Bulacan. Intensity 3 was felt in the cities of Mandaluyong, Quezon, and in Sta. Ana in Manila, as well as in General Trias and Dasmariñas in Cavite province and Lucena in Quezon province.

Talisay City in Batangas and Pasig City felt intensity 2.

No reports of casualty or damage to property has been reported. CC