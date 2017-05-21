5.6-magnitude quake rocks Bohol

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the province of Bohol at 9:06 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its earthquake bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor was felt at 19 kilometers southeast of Lila, Bohol with tectonic of origin and its epicenter was at 567 kilometers.

Intensity 1 tremor was felt in Catbalogan, Samar and in Borongan, Eastern Samar.

Phivolcs reported no damages but said aftershocks are expected.