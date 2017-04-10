5.6 quake rattles NSamar

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook Northern Samar on Monday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake took place at 8:43 a.m., 52 kilometers northeast of Cabodiongan, Northern Samar.

The province in the country’s Eastern Visayas region was jolted at a depth of 8.2 kilometers, the USGS said.

Meanwhile, in a recent earthquake bulletin released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a 5.4 quake rattled Northern Samar around 8:43 a.m., same time from the USGS’ reported time of tremor in the same province.

Phivolcs reported that the 5.4 quake’s location was 89 kilometers northeast of Mapanas, Northern Samar, with a depth of 27 kilometers.

Its origin was tectonic, the state volcanology agency said.

Intensity 2 was felt in Catarman, Northern Samar and Cabid-an and Juban in Sorsogon while Intensity 1 was reported in Tacloban City and Palo in Leyte.

Instrumental intensities were traced in Legazpi City in Albay, Masbate City, Palo in Leyte, Borongan in Eastern Samar and Sorsogon City.

Damages may not be expected, according to Phivolcs, but aftershocks are expected.