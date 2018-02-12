5 Abu Sayyaf members killed in Sulu encounter

FIVE Abu Sayyaf members were killed in an encounter with a Marine battalion in Panamao, Sulu on early Sunday morning, the military’s Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) said on Monday.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, WestMinCom spokeswoman, said the encounter between government troops and about 30 Abu Sayyaf members stemmed from search and rescue operations by the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3for the remaining kidnap victims in Sulu.

Petinglay said the Marines have been on search mode since Saturday night after receiving information that the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Sansibar Bensio and Hatib Munap Binda were on the run and with them some kidnap victims.

This resulted in an exchange of gunfire when Marines arrived in the area of Bud Vawis, Panamao, Sulu at 4:15 a.m, she added.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said troopers found four dead bodies of suspected terrorists and an M14 rifle after inspecting the vicinity of the encounter site.

Sobejana said police received information from witnesses that another Abu Sayyaf member died as the terrorists withdrew from the area. DEMPSEY REYES