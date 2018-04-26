5 ALLEGED DRUG PUSHERS KILLED IN LAGUNA

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna : Five alleged drug pushers and a car thief were killed in three separate encounters with police in Laguna on Wednesday. Senior Supt. Kirby Kraft, Laguna police provincial director, identified two of the three suspects as Reynaldo Dante and Wilbert Sardido. Kraft said drug agents were conducting a buy-bust at Sitio Biuyan, Barangay Santo Angel, San Pablo City, at 5 a.m. when the suspects sensed that they were dealing with policemen. The suspects fired at the lawmen, trigerring a firefight that led to the death of the three.

Recovered from the suspects were three cal .45 pistols, marked money and seven plastic sachets of suspected shabu. Kraft said it appeared that Dante is an agent of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency who is considered as Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL). In Calamba City, another buy-bust resulted in a gunbattle with suspects at Barangay Pansol at 2:30 a.m. also Wednesday. One of suspects was identified as Christopher Manjares while the two remained unidentified. Supt Reynaldo Maclang, Calamba City chief of police, said the suspects fired at operatives when they sensed that they were transacting with policemen. Recovered from the suspects were two cal .38 revolvers and one improvised M203. Meanwhile, the car thief who was killed also remained unidentified.