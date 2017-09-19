5 ambulances given to Catanduanes

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) led by General Manager Alexander Balutan formally turned over five ambulances to the Province of Catanduanes. He was joined by Catanduanes Representative Cesar Sarmiento, Governor Joseph Cua, Vice Governor Shirley Abundo, Department of Health Officer Richard Garay, East Bicol Medical Center Vietrez Abella, EBMC Hospital and Administrator Joy Barceta.

Also present were PNP Supt. Marlon Catan, Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region Department Manager Irma Guemo, Albay OIC-Branch Manager Nelly Loyola and GM Executive Assistant 6th Manuel Fraginal.

The turnover ceremony was held on August 4 at the PCSO Catanduanes Branch Office in Cottage C, East Bicol Medical Center (EBMC), Virac,Catanduanes.

The recipients of the ambulances were the Municipalities of Pandan, Caramoran, San Miguel and Bato and the Gigmoto District Hospital in Gigmoto, Catanduanes.

They were represented by their respective mayors, kagawad, municipal health officers and representative of the chief of hospital.

In a message given by GM Balutan during the activity, he reminded the recipients to use the ambulances according to its purpose and not for anything else. He also made an appeal to everyone to patronize the products of PCSO.

“Hindi makakatulong ang PCSO kung hindi natin tatangkilikin ang mga produkto ng PCSO. Ang PCSO ay tumutulong ng walangkulay, lahat ng Pilipino ay tinutulungan,” GM Balutan expressed.

The ambulances were blessed by Rev. Fr. Mark Angelo Arcilla of Gigmoto Parish in Catanduanes.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA/PHOTOS BY ARCHIE SOPENASKY