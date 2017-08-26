5 arrested for motorcycle theft in exchange for drugs

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested on Saturday five suspects, in including two minor males, allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles in exchange for illegal drugs on Friday in Payatas, Quezon City.

QCPD Director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspects as Norman Lingga Emo, 26; Sherwin Beslig, 24; Dady Boy Roxas Jr., 22; and two male minors.

On Friday at Madjaas Street in Barangay Payatas, tanods or watchmen of Barangay Commonwealth were on patrol when they spotted a motorcycle with three males who were not wearing protective helmets, prompting them to flag it down for verification.

The motorcycle allegedly accelerated, resulting in a 16-year-old falling off. The minor was turned over to Batasan Police Station 6.

The police claimed the minor told them the motorcycle they were using was stolen and would be exchanged for shabu. Afterwards, the minor told them the suspects’ whereabouts.

Police claimed they caught the suspects in a shabu session where they reportedly seized one caliber .45 pistol, four sachets of shabu, a Honda Wave motorcycle, a stolen Rusi motorcycle, two cellular phones, watches, jewelry and mechanical tools.

The suspects were charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165 (The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 6539 (Anti-Carnapping Act of 1972).

The minors will be turned over to the Quezon City Social Services and Development Department.

However, the 17-year-old might be charged with violation of RA 10591, for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, depending on the disposition of the prosecutor.

“We can see that the root of this motorcycle theft is illegal drugs. So this drug epidemic triggers other forms of crime. It doesn’t just affect drug users, but also other people who are victims of crimes.” Eleazar said.