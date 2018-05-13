5 ASG fighters surrender, 1 arrested

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Five Abu Sayyaf rebels have surrendered to the military in Sulu while another was arrested by the police here. Rear Admiral Rene Medina, regional Navy commander, identified the surrenderers as Berham Lutian, a sub-leader of the group; Abdulsalam Ajul, Simal Sali, Alvin Alibasa and Ahmajir Ahmad. They also turned over weapons and currently being investigated at an Army base in the province. Meanwhile, Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police spokesperson, said Abu Sayyaf fighter, Aizar Latip, is also being interrogated following his capture on Friday in Zamboanga City where he was believed on a mission to kidnap civilians. She said Latip is facing a string of criminal charges and was linked to the June 2007 kidnapping of Italian priest Father Giancarlo Bossi in Payao, Zamboanga del Sur, as well as the attacks on government troops and civilians in Basilan over the last decade.