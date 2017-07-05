Five alleged members from the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were arrested by authorities on Wednesday following a one-hour clash in Datu Paglas, Maguindanao.

Combined elements of the Philippine Army and Philippine National Police also seized five high-powered weapons, based on the report released by Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc, who is heading the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion.

Seized from the BIFF fighters were two caliber 50-barret sniper rifles, one M60 machine gun, one rocket-propelled grenade, one M14 rifle and one M16 rifle.

The arrested bandits, however, were not identified.

No military and police were hurt in the encounter.

The 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade also disclosed that the operation was done to prevent the BIFF from launching any attack in the area.