5 caught in Manila pot session

FIVE individuals were caught having a pot session in Sampaloc, Manila on Monday evening, police said Tuesday.

Arrested were Amador dela Costa, 52, married, taxi diver, of 13 Redelma Street, Quezon City; Christian Cruz Releñas, 20, single, jobless, of 2215 Felipa Street, Sampaloc; Renie Briones, 30, single, jobless, of 2206 San Agustin Street, Sampaloc; Marites de Guzman, 47, married, tricycle driver, of 2206 San Agustin Street; and Kim Jhay Azanes, 29, single, of 60 Union Cibica Street, Galas, Quezon City.

Recovered were 12 sachets of suspected “shabu” and various drug paraphernalia.

At about 10:20 p.m., elements of Sampaloc Police Station 4, led by Senior Insp. Pidencio Saballo Jr., responded to a report by a concerned citizen, claiming that a pot session was ongoing at 2206 San Agustin Street near corner Batanes Street.

Police filed charges in violation of R.A. 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office. JAIME PILAPIL