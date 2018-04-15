5 Cebu policemen accused OF brutality

Five policemen of the Badian police station in Cebu will be facing a case before the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) for allegedly mauling a drug suspect. Leonora Borromeo, 49, a laundrywoman of Barangay Toril Taytay, Badian said her son Noriel, 30, was arrested on April 9 and was allegedly mauled by five police officers who were in civilian clothes. The names of the police officers were withheld pending the filing of charges against them. Leonora said Noriel went to the public market at the Poblacion on Monday morning to buy fish with his friend and a pregnant woman when the policemen accosted Noriel and forced him to take out the pocket of his short pants. Noriel told his mother the policeman placed a matchbox containing a pack of shabu on his pocket. Leonora said Noriel and Christian were mauled by the policemen at the police station. Leonora said when she went to the police station on Tuesday morning son was sobbing with bruises all over his body claiming he was beaten with the use of a gun.