5 cities to meet New Year without a bang

SOME cities in the southern part of Metro Manila will usher in the New Year without a bang as the Philippine National Police vowed to strictly implement Executive Order 28 that regulates the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the EO that limits the use of firecrackers in January. However, the cities of Taguig, Pateros, Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrakers.

Makati and Pasay cities designated areas where the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic displays will be allowed.

According to the police, firecrackers with gunpowder content exceeding two grams are strictly prohibited. These include Super Lolo, Whistlebomb, Goodbye Earth, Atomic Big Triangulo, Piccolo, Judas belt and other powerful fireworks imported from other countries.

Firecrackers with hazardous chemicals like watusi are also not allowed.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, Southern Police District spokesman, said any person who manufactures, sells, distributes or uses firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in violation of the provisions of the implementing rules and regulations shall be punished by a fine not less than P20,000 or more than P30,000, and/or imprisonment of six months to one year. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ