5 Customs execs probed

Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña has ordered the investigation of five customs officials and port operator Asian Terminal Inc. (ATI) for alleged connivance in the illegal release of 105 container vans despite a pending alert order.

Lapeña identified the five customs officials as Formal Entry Division chief Meliton Pascual and his assistant Marilayn Estur, Port of Manila’s (PoM) Data Monitoring Unit chief Crisanto Brecia, and customs operation officers (COOs) III Gina Atendido and Ma. Corazon Andal.

“If they are involved, charges will be filed against them. I will also recommend their dismissal from service,” Lapeña said on Tuesday. He added that ATI “assisted in the [illegal]withdrawal of containers.”

The Customs chief dismissed the alibi of ATI that it allowed the release of the controversial cargoes because they were “not flagged in its system.”

“What was done by ATI in this particular case was a violation of procedure.

A lifting order signed by me is a basic requirement before the release of container vans,” he said.

“The BoC can recommend the suspension of accreditation of ATI, just like what the president did to Miascor, NAIA’s aviation service provider,” Lapeña said.

The Customs bureau learned of the release of the containers on March 19 when the customs examiner was about to conduct a physical examination on the shipment of Abundancegain Indent Trading Corp. PoM Collector Vernie Baquiran found out that 103 containers were illegally released without clearance on March 17.

Documents showed that the containers belong to Abundancegain Indent Trading Corp., Imperial Foods and Agricultural Products, Megaabundancesteel Indent Trading Corp., Paragon Platinum International, Premiere Oak Lumber and Wood Products, and Spectrum Highlands Mktg. Corp.

Lapeña said all duties and taxes have been paid but he issued alert orders for “alleged violation of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration, Misclassification, Undervaluation in Goods Declaration) of the CMTA.”

“Unfortunately, the ATI has allowed the release of the containers without proper clearance from my office,” he added.

“I think this incident has been going on for quite some time and this is not the first time that they have done this.

This is a well-entrenched syndicate and I am determined to dismantle and totally stop them,” the BOC chief said.

The contents of 85 container vans were already located in two separate warehouses in Meycauayan, Bulacan, while the 20 others were still subject of an ongoing search.

Customs officials found 85 of the 105 container vans in a warehouse at Sterling Compound in Barangay Libtong, Meycauayan City, Bulacan.

Bulacan Police director Sr. Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr. said Lapeña and Vener Baquiran, of the Port Manila coordinated with the Meycauayan police when they inspected container vans that contained ceramic tiles.

