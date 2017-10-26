5 dead, 10 injured in multiple collision along Batasan Road in Quezon City

FIVE people died and 10 others were injured after a 22-wheeler truck crashed into nine other vehicles along the San Mateo-Batasan Road in Quezon City on Thursday afternoon.

In a live television interview, Supt. Rossel Cejas, chief of the Quezon City Police District Station 6, said those injured were immediately brought to a nearby hospital while the driver of the truck was placed under its custody.

Two of the victims died on the spot while three were declared dead on arrival.

“Maghanap muna ng ibag alternate route papuntang San Mateo Road ang ating mga motorista. Kiniclear pa po namin ang operation dahil nakaharang pa rin po ang truck pati yung mga bakal,” Cejas advised motorists.

(Motorists are advised to take alternate routes going to San Mateo Road. We are still clearing the road because the truck and its steel cargo are blocking the road.)

Police said involved in the accident were nine vehicles, including a jeep, two tricycles and two motorcycles.

Two ambulances are on site to help other victims.

As of posting time, the accident is causing heavy traffic as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety (QC-DPOS) and the QCPD Station 6 have begun clearing operations.