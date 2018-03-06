5 dead, over 100 injured as bunkhouse collapses in Cebu City

About five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when the bunkhouse of a construction firm collapsed in Cebu City before dawn on Tuesday, according to a television report.

In an interview earlier on Tuesday, Fire Marshall Noel Ababon told DYHP that the accident happened at the Abraham Construction along Archbishop Reyes Avenue at about 3 a.m.

About 200 persons were inside the bunkhouse that was made of scaffolding materials, said Ababon.

As of posting time, the report said rescuers of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC), Cebu City Fire Department and Emergency Response Unit Foundation (ERUF), were still on the site digging through the debris for survivors.

The victims have not been identified. RHEA RUTH ROSELL