5 dead, more than 1,000 arrested

Upon PNP’s return to anti-drug war

FIVE people were killed while more than 1,000 were arrested after the Philippine National Police (PNP) was brought back in the government’s war on illegal drugs.

Latest data show that five people were killed in 708 operations conducted by the PNP from December 5, 2017 up to 6 a.m. of January 4, 2018.

During the same period, nine “Tokhang” activities, or house visits where drug suspects are urged to surrender, were conducted by the PNP.

A total of 1,096 people were arrested while 10 surrendered in PNP operations.

One member of the PNP was reported killed during a drug operation, while another was wounded.

President Rodrigo Duterte brought the police back to the war on illegal drugs in November, after he was dismayed with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s accomplishments.

The PNP was taken out of the drug war in January 2017 after the killing of a Korean businessman by anti-drug operatives right inside Camp Crame, and in October 2017 after the deaths of three teenagers, allegedly in the hands of Caloocan police.