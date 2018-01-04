5 dead, 1096 arrested in a month since police return to drug war

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that five persons were killed while 1,096 were arrested nationwide following its return to the government’s war on illegal drugs.

The figures are based on the 708 police operations conducted from December 5, 2017 to January 4, 2018, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO), which released the report to media on Thursday.

The 708 police operations, include nine of PNP’s “Oplan Tokhang” that led to the surrender of 10 individuals.

“Tokhang” is an anti-drug activity in which police knock on houses of suspected drug peddlers and users and encourage them to give themselves up.

President Rodrigo Duterte brought the police back to the war on drugs in November to support the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the lead group in the campaign.

The number of extrajudicial killings running up to thousands, highlighted by the deaths of three teens in the hands of police, forced Duterte to pull out the PNP from his drug campaign and shifted the responsibility to PDEA. ROY NARRA

