5 dead, 22 wounded as two passenger vans collide in Cagayan–police

FIVE passengers were killed and 22 others were wounded in a collision of two commuter vans on Sunday in Cagayan, police said in a report on Monday.

Advertisements

Cagayan Philippine National Police (PNP) identified the fatalities as Marivic Battung, Hermilita Cadiz, Reynalda Tolentino, Floraida Sales, and Erlinda Doran.

Doran and Sales, passengers of a Toyota Hi-Ace van driven by Mario Danao, were brought to the hospital, but were declared dead on arrival.

The wounded were identified as Marites, Kerby, and Kim Baril, Maricriz and Baby Anzia; Samson Sr. and Jr. Catulos; Rustum and Laura Bartolome; Louie May Sorita, Sorita Mae Pacencia, John Cedric Solina, Katherine Rodriguez, Donna Llenilo, Jerico Soliman, Mary Ann Delcon, Izelle Natividad, Zenaida Gammad, Mario Danao, Jonito Sarayna, Jonathan Duran, and Princess Sadanan.

Police said the accident happened in the village (barangay) of Baculud in Amulung town.

Police said the Isuzu van, driven by Rustum Bartolome, was going to Baggao town, when the rear tire of his vehicle exploded, causing him to lose control and crash into Danao’s Toyota Hi-Ace that was coming from Aparri.

The passengers of the Isuzu van claimed that Bartolome was at fault for overloading and overspeeding.

Bartolome will be charged for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and serious physical injuries. RJ CARBONELL