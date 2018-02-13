5 dead from ‘Basyang,’ authorities say

FIVE people died from landslides and floods caused by Tropical Storm “Basyang” (international name: Sanba) in the southern Philippines, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Caraga Police Regional Office said three members of a family died from a landslide that buried their home at Gawad Kalinga in Barangay Gamuton, Carrascal, Surigao del Sur at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police identified the victims as Irene Benguillo, 33, and her children AJ Benguillo, 6 and MJ Benguillo, 3. The family patriarch, James Benguillo, 33, sustained injuries.

A joint search and rescue operation by the Carrascal Municipal Police Station, Carrascal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and volunteer mining companies resulted in the recovery of Benguillo and the bodies of his wife and two children.

The victims were brought to the Carrascal Primary Health Care Facility.

The Caraga police also reported that Rosaline Emano Gabeligno, 10, a Grade 5 student at Barangay Anislagan, Placer, in Surigao del Norte, drowned after strong currents carried her away when she tried to retrieve her slipper that fell into a canal at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gabeligno’s body was recovered at about 10:30 a.m.

The Municipal Police Station of Albuera, Leyte said a two-month old baby died in a landslide at Barangay San Pedro.

Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, spokeswoman of the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office, said the incident occurred at about 2 p.m.

The infant was identified as Christian Jake Tumandao. His mother Jenessa Tumandao and siblings, Rex, 3, and Kim Tumandao, 7 were able to escape the landslide that buried their home.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 528 families or 1,829 persons were affected by “Basyang” in 13 barangay (villages) of Caraga.

These are in Gigaquit, Surigao City and Tubod in the province of Surigao del Norte; and in Bayabas, Cagwait, Hinatuan and Marihatag in Surigao del Sur.

The NDRRMC also reported that a total of 2,704 passengers, 366 rolling cargoes, 62 vessels and three motorbancas were stranded in the ports of Northern Mindanao, Eastern and Southern Visayas.

Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., commander of the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), directed all units to be on red alert, particularly in areas affected by “Basyang.” DEMPSEY REYES