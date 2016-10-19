5 dead in drug-related attacks in Southern Metro

FIVE persons were killed, while two were hurt in alleged drug-related shooting incidents in Pasay, Parañaque, Makati and Las Piñas cities.

In Pasay, village official Susan Lim, 50, was killed while her nephew Robert Lim, 26, also a village official, was injured in a gun attack in Barangay 94, Zone 11 late Monday night.

Three men on board of motorcycles shot Susan while she was preparing rice cakes she was about to sell on Decena Street. Robert who was standing beside her, was also hit by a bullet.

Police said Susan was a known drug pusher in their community.

In Parañaque, Edwin “Bato” Alon-Alon, 36; Arnold Omandac, 33; and a man identified as alias Petus were shot in separate attacks Tuesday.

Alon-Alon and Petus were killed in Barangays Baclaran and Tambo, respectively.

Alon-Alon’s unknown assailant left a placard beside him suggesting that he was a drug pusher. Investigators recovered a sachet of suspected shabu from the crime scene.

Omandac, a construction worker suspected to be in the drug trade, is in critical condition at the Las Piñas District Hospital after he was shot in Barangay San Dionisio.

In Makati, an unidentified man died at the Ospital ng Makati of gunshot wounds.

He was attacked early Tuesday morning in Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo. Police recovered plastic sachets of shabu and marijuana from the victim.

In Las Piñas, an unidentified man suspected to be a drug pushers was shot several times in Barangay Talon Dos.