5 dead from ‘Maring’, says disaster agency

THE death toll from Tropical Storm “Maring” is up to five, a spokesman for the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

Romina Marasigan told a news conference that two died from a landslide in Taytay, Rizal; one, a three month-old infant, was from Lucena, Quezon; one drowned in Pasay City; and one from Silang Cavite died while rescuing his children from a river.

Citing a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the NDRRMC also said that there were 488 passengers who remained stranded in coastal areas while awaiting advisories and a “clear” declaration for seaport operations to continue.

In Silang, Cavite, Marasigan said that the agency received reports that there were nine houses that were partially damaged by the tropical storm, which is now near the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

“For now, we still do not have the assessment because we are currently taking care of the evacuees from evacuation centers and anytime tomorrow (Thursday), we will be able to get damage reports of infrastructures and some agricultural lands,” Marasigan said in a news conference in Camp Aguinaldo.

Then Tropical Depression “Maring” spawned heavy rains that swamped Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. DEMPSEY REYES



