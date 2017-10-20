5 dead after Myanmar police clash with jade scavengers

YANGON: At least five people were killed and 20 injured after Myanmar police opened fire on an armed mob of jade seekers that tried to enter a mine in the far north, state media reported on Friday. The violence erupted after police blocked around 50 jade scavengers from accessing an industrial plot owned by “111 Company” in Kachin State’s Hpakant—the hub of a lucrative trade beset by worker unrest, deadly landslides, corruption and drug abuse. An hour later, “nearly 600 people returned and attacked the police, burning dump trucks and destroying a backhoe,” the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported. “As police were attacked with knives, police opened fire to drive back the attackers,” the state mouthpiece said. “Five people were killed and 20 people and five police officers were injured,” it added. Two locals in Hpakant told Agence France-Presse Friday the toll was higher, with at least seven killed at the scene and three more having died in hospital. Most of the world’s best quality jadeite is mined in Hpakant—a once lush region that has been carved into a barren moonscape by industrial firms linked to Myanmar’s junta-era elite.

AFP