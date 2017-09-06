5 die, 11 injured in Cavite accident

KAWIT, Cavite: Five people died while 11 others were injured, one critically, after a passenger jeepney crashed into a concrete electricity post on Wednesday morning along Centennial Highway in Barangay Tabon 3 here.

Chief Insp. Jeffrey Punzalan, Kawit police chief, identified the fatalities as Lorena Abiera Isaias, 43 of Binakayan, Kawit; Malanie Andaya Macalalad, 32 of Barangay Medicion 1-B, Imus City; Florijane Archivida, also of Imus; Lorena Purification, 44, of Medicion 2-F, Imus; and Christian Pallera, 36, of Medicion 1-D, Imus.

Most of the victims are workers at the Export Processing Economic Zone (EPZA) in Cavite, including Isaias, Macalalad and Archivida.

Injured were Joanna Campos of Block 14, Lot 2 ACM Homes, Imus; Arjay Valencia of Block 4, Lot 27 PTC South, Carsadang Bago, Imus; Jullan Villamor of Medicion 2, Imus; Jovie Love Cañada of Dreamville 5, Carsadang Bago 2, Imus City; Rosalie Raquea Pallera of Tramo-Bantayan, Kawit; Armando Molina, 69, who sells pizza at EPZA, of Barangay Wakas 2, Kawit; Richard Refonte of Pag-Asa 2, Imus; Elizabeth Guttierez of Legian 2 Subdivision, North Carsadang Bago, Imus; Fatima Illardo of Binakayan, Kawit and Hazel Dimaala of Imus City.

Jeepney driver Emmanuel Asis Genzole, 52, of Workersville, Barangay Bunga Tanza, was in critical condition as of Wednesday at the Divine Grace Hospital in General Trias where other victims were also brought, as well as at Kalayaan Hospital in Kawit.

Police Officer 2 Nelvin Trajico said the jeepney was on its way to General Trias at about 6 a.m. with 16 passengers when its break failed that the driver reportedly slammed it into a Meralco post to avoid crashing other vehicles.

WITH BOY JOSUE