5 die, 4 others injured in Cagayan de Oro fire

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Five members of a family were killed while four others were injured in a fire that gutted a two-story house in Puntod, Cagayan de Oro City, at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Fire investigator Imelda Barasan of the CDO Fire District identified four of the fatalities as Mark Anthony, 10; Michelle Ann, 13; Mary Grace, 12; and Mark Kenneth, 21, all surnamed Cerillo, of Corrales Extension., District 3, Puntod, this city.

The fifth fatality, Ken Marie Pabayo Nandong, 24, of Claveria, Misamis Oriental, was reportedly the girlfriend of Mark Kenneth Cerillo.

Injured were the mother Melody Carillo Cerillo, her daughter Mary Joy, nephew Terjun Carillo and Lelibeth Carillo, the sister of Melody.

The victims were temporarily confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, a government hospital, but were released on Saturday morning.

Melody Cerillo said she and the three others survived because they jumped out the window when they noticed that the house was on fire.

Barasan said investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire that gobbled up the house of the Cerillos.

She added that they suspect that the fire might have started on the ground floor and trapped the victims who were sleeping on the second floor.

The fire started at about 1:48 early Saturday morning and investigators put it out an hour later, Barasan said.

She added that only the house of the Cerillos that was made from mixed concrete and light materials was razed.

Damage to the property was placed at P 100,000.

Eduard Cerillo, the husband of Melody, said he was sleeping in another house when the incident happened and suspected that the fire might have been caused by a faulty electrical connection.

He added that there might have been an electrical overload on the first floor.