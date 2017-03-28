5 die as vessel caught fire

FIVE persons died while four others were injured after a hauling cargo vessel caught fire while refuelling in Zamboanga City on Monday night, reports reaching Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City said on Tuesday. Lt. Cmdr. Alvin Dagalea, Coast Station Zamboanga commander, said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Ben Go Wharf, Seaside. The fatalities were identified as Rasdy Imlan, 24, chief mechanic; Abidin Mansul, assistant of Imlan; Munsamir Sadjael, 18; Sidim Tingkahan, 15; and Muhammad Amsadila, 36. The injured victims were not immediately identified. Dagalea said the motorized boat have at least 12 crew when it caught fire.