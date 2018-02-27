5 DPS swimmers cop MOS plum

Five Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) standouts bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in the Elite Class to tow their team to the overall championship crown in the 131st Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the DPS swimming pool in Quezon City.

Leading the DPS squad were siblings Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over) and Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-year) who dominated their respective categories in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

International campaigners Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-year) and Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 13-year) also topped their age-bands as well as Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi who ruled the girls’ 10-year event.

The Cusing siblings are fresh from a successful campaign in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks TYR February swimming competition held at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida while Cabral and Sermonia also won medals in the 2018 Thanyapura Swimming Championships in Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Sharing the spotlight were Arbeen Miguel Thruelen of Our Lady of Fatima University who joined Semonia on top in the boys’ 13-year, and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque – MOS winner in the girls’ 12-year.

Thruelen and Mojdeh are gearing up for the 2018 Palarong Pambansa to be held in Vigan. The two PSL standouts will spearhead the National Capital Region swimming team’s campaign in elementary division of the annual multi-sporting event for primary and secondary students from all over the country.

“We want them to realize that their standards must be at international level. They must dream of winning gold medals in an international event. And by sending them abroad is one way of motivating our young swimmers. Dream big. Set your goals and we’ll help them achieve it. We are here to develop and guide them,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

The other MOS award recipients were Jhoey Leila Gallardo in girls’ 9-year and Aldin Montalban in boys’ 8-year as well as Eryza Renoa May Buison (girls’ 6-under), Richelle Anne Raine Callera (girls’ 8-year), Maria Annejanette Carbonell (girls’ 12-year), Michaela Jasia Sula (girls’ 13-year) and Angelica Mae Medrano (girls’ 15-over), Nathaniel Capua (boys’ 6-under), Christoffer Boletche (boys’ 7-year), Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 9-year), Reimielle Jan Mikos Trinidad (boys’ 10-year), Yohan Mikhail Cabana (boys’ 12-year) and Christian Leyno (boys’ 14-year).