5 drown, killed after ‘Basyang’ makes landfall

Five died in separate landslide and drowning incidents in the provinces of Leyte, Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte on Tuesday after tropical storm Basyang (international code name: Sanba) made landfall in the area.

Based on a report of the Caraga Police Regional Office, three people died in a landslide at Gawad Kalinga Houses, Barangay Gamuton, Carrascal, Surigao del Sur, at 5 a.m., Tuesday.

Police identified the victims as Irene Benguillo, 33, and her children AJ Benguillo, 6, and MJ Benguillo, 3 while the family patriarch, James Benguillo, 33, sustained injuries.

A joint search and rescue operation was conducted by the Carrascal Municipal Police Station, Carrascal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and various mining companies that resulted in the recovery of the bodies of the three victims and the rescue of James.

The Caraga police said the victims were brought to Carrascal Primary Health Care Facility.

In a separate report, the Caraga Police monitored a drowning incident that left dead a Grade 5 student at Barangay Anislagan, Placer, Surigao del Norte.

Police identified the victim as Rosaline Emano Gabeligno, 10, a resident of the area.

Gabeligno was carried away by strong currents at about 7 a.m. also on Tuesday while trying to chase her slippers that slipped from her feet and fell into a canal.

At about 10:30 a.m., her lifeless body was recovered by authorities.

Meanwhile, in another separate report, the Municipal Police Station of Albuera, Leyte, said a two-month old infant died in a landslide that covered one residential house with mud.

Chief Insp. Maria Bella Rentuaya, spokeswoman for the Eastern Visayas Police Regional Office, confirmed that the landslide was related to rainfall brought by Basyang.

At about 2 p.m. also on Tuesday, personnel from the Albuera police responded to a report that a landslide happened at Barangay San Pedro, Albuera.

Investigators said the household was covered with mud and found inside was the victim identified as Christian Jake Tumandao, the two-month old infant, together with his mother Jenessa Tumandao and his two siblings, Rex Tumandao, 3 and Kim Tumandao, 7.

According to the report, the mother and the two sons were able to escape while the victim was left inside the house but the infant was rescued by their neighbors and was immediately brought to the regional health unit of Albuera.

The infant, however, was declared dead at the health unit.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), meanwhile, said a total of 528 families or 1,829 persons were affected by Basyang in 13 barangay (villages) of Caraga Region.

These are from the towns of Gigaquit, Surigao City, and Tubod in Surigao del Norte the towns of Bayabas, Cagwait, Hinatuan and Marihatag in Surigao del Sur.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC also reported that a total of 2,704 passengers, 366 rolling cargoes, 62 vessels and three motor bancas were stranded in ports of Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas and Southern Visayas.

Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., commander of the military’s Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom), has directed all units to be on red alert, particularly in areas expected to be hit by Basyang.

All military units under the EastMinCom were ordered by Madrigal to prepare, plan and coordinate with different Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils after the landfall of Basyang.

The NDRRMC remained on red alert, which means a 24-hour monitoring will be enforced in all areas affected by the tropical depression.