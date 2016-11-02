5 drug suspects killed in Mandaluyong

FIVE drug suspects, including a woman, were killed by unknown assailants inside a house in Mandaluyong City on Monday night.

Senior Supt. Joaquin Alva, Mandaluyong police chief, identified the victims as Manuel Evangelista, 37; Paulo Tuburoy, 24; Edmar Velarde, 31; alias Mac Mac Albao and Jennifer Discargar, 31, all residents of Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City.

Initial police investigation showed the victims were having a pot session inside the house of Roger Evangelista, brother of Manuel when six men wearing jackets and masks barged in and opened fire.

The victims died instantly.

Cecilia Discargar, Jennifer’s mother, said her daughter was supposed to treat her friends because she just earned P200,000 for selling a lot.

“Police recovered my daughter’s wallet, but only P1,000 cash was left,” she said.

Discargar believed that robbery was the motive of the killing.

Police forensic investigators found drugs in the crime scene.

Discargar admitted that her daughter was a drug user.

Evangelista also said his brother used drugs.