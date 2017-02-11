5 drug suspects killed in Marikina

FIVE drug suspects were killed in separate incidents by unknown assailants in just fifteen minutes in Barangay Malanday, Marikina City on Thursday night.

The first victim, identified as Gerald Taduan, 36, resident of 4 Colorado Street, Purok 3, Barangay Malanday, was shot by unidentified suspects along Kabayani Road corner Missisippi Street at 7:15 p.m. He was rushed to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival. He was in the drug watch list, and had surrendered earlier surrendered to the authorities through Oplan Tokhang.

Five minutes later, another drug suspect, identified as Noel Dumate, 43, resident of Phase 1, Purok 5, in the same barangay, was killed by unidentified gunmen on board motorcycles along Kabayani Road corner Green Street, Purok 5. He was also in the drug watch list in the village.

At 7:20 p.m., Regidor Dumasig, 49, and his son Regidor Jr., 25, were also killed by unidentified armed men along 7 Kingfisher Street corner Owl Street, Purok 6, also in the same barangay. The victims died on the spot from several gunshot wounds.

Ernesto Ambos, 54, resident of 53 Kabayani Road, Purok 7, was shot by six unidentified men in front of his house at 7:30 p.m. A known drug pusher and user, Ambos was in the drug watch list in the village.

The Marikina City police has assigned five police investigators to investigate the killings separately.