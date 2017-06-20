5 drug suspects killed in Navotas

Five suspected drug personalities, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed by unidentified assailants in separate shooting incidents on Tuesday in Navotas City.

The bullet-riddled bodies of John Mark Banares, 25 of Tumana Street, Brgy. North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS) and his alleged girlfriend Lizell Lemet, 16, were found by village watchmen at around 3 a.m.

Homicide investigators PO3 Philip Valera and PO1 Ferdinand Martinez said scene of the crime operatives recovered from the crime scene nine empty shells for caliber .45 pistol. A pen gun and three plastic sachets of shabu were recovered from Banares and Lemet.

At 3:40 a.m., masked men barged inside Ace John Atok’s house and shot him repeatedly.

Atok died on the spot. The killers escaped on board two motorcycles.

Earlier at 12:45 a.m., unidentified armed men wearing bonnets also forcibly entered the house of Archie Valquitco and shot him repeatedly in the head, killing him instantly.

Police are verifying information that Atok and Valquitco were involved in illegal drug activities.

In Barangay Tangos, Vergilio Dela Cruz, was walking along F. Abiola Street when two armed men wearing bonnets shot him in the head at close range.

Police investigators found three sachets containing shabu inside the victim’s pocket. Jing Villamente