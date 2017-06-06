5 excursionists drown in Bataan, La Union

A teen-aged shoemaker drowned in a swimming pool in Abucay, Bataan while four other young excursionists drowned in separate incidents in San Fernando and Bauang, La Union.

In Abucay, Efren de Guia, 17, was with his family swimming on Monday to celebrate in advance his younger sister’s birthday but was found lifeless at the bottom of the 11-foot deep end of the Olympic-sized swimming pool of Sibul Nature Resort in Abucay, Bataan.

He was declared dead on arrival at the Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City. His family and resort personnel were at a loss as to what happened to him.

Resort coordinator Mario Legaspi said he learned that victim might have drunk too much softdrinks.

“At a depth of 11 feet, when a swimmer who has drunk carbonated softdrinks burps, he would not be able to breathe, it is similar to being choked and could be the cause of drowning,” said Legaspi who is also one of the resort’s lifeguards.

In San Fernando City, La Union, Charles Ace Gapuz, 15, drowned after carried away by strong currents while swimming near the Blue Horizon resort in Barangay Canaoay at past noon last Sunday.

Rescuers of the Philippine Coast Guard and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council launched a search and rescue operation and found Charles body after four hours.

In Bauang town, Chief Insp. Silverio Ordinado Jr., La Union police information officer, also reported three victims of drowning – Ronnie Sobremonte, 21, of Barangay Paringao, Bauang, La Union; his two cousins Adelle Reanne Biteng Abril, 19, of Suso Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur and David Gil Perez, 22.

Investigators said the victims went for a swim on the beach on Sunday afternoon when a strong current suddenly swept Sobremonte, he called Abril and Perez for help but they could not save him.

Ordinado said, Sobremonte was found by rescuers on Monday morning, while his two cousins whom rescuers tried to revive at the beach were declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

with WILLIAM JUN GARCIA