5 fall in Pasig anti-drug operation

FIVE suspected drug pushers were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation in Pasig City on Friday night, identified as Glenn Galenzoga, Helbert Devera, Jomar Ibanez, Kimberly Pagal and Cherry Ibañez, all of Barangay Pinagbuhatan. Reports reaching the Eastern Police District said the suspects were arrested along Avocado Street in Centennial II, Napico, at about 9:30 p.m. during a buy-bust conducted after a tip off from concerned citizens. Seized from the suspects were undetermined amount of shabu and drug paraphernalia. They are all detained at Pasig City Jail.