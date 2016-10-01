5 families cited as ‘Pantawid’ models

FIVE household beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received awards during a search for model beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) conditional cash transfer program.

Cited were the Bulso family of Dipaculao, Aurora (fourth runner-up); Castillo family of Lemery, Batangas (third runner-up); Masaboc family of Aroroy, Masbate (second runner-up); Tacda family of Guimaras (first runner-up) and the Garay Family of Jagna, Bohol (2016 Huwarang Pamilya).

“Nais ko pong ipaabot ang taus-pusong pasasalamat dahil sa pagbibigay o pagbuo ng programang ito ng isang ahensiya ng DSWD [I would like to extend my deepest gratitude for this program of the DSWD],” said Vicente Garay.

“Ang trabaho ko kasi mananagat sa gabi kaya malaking tulong po ito kasi hindi namin kaya ang pinansiyal namin kung `yan lang ang hanapbuhay namin [I am working as a fisherman at night, and (the program) is really a big help because we could not afford to finance our daily needs if that is our only source of livelihood],” he added.

Garay volunteers as a lay minister of the Balay sa Kabos Foundation, with which he was able to help build 21 houses for typhoon victims.

He teaches catechism in public schools and is a speaker in pre-Jordan, Christian culture and covenant orientation church seminars. He and his wife, Marissa, are also volunteers for the Can-upao Flood Control Project in Bohol.

The couple, along with their seven children, are also active members of the Couples for Christ group, helping provide marriage counselling.

The awardees were assessed through consistent monitoring of the department through the help of regional offices, said Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

“We take pride of the families awarded today. These model families have shown that through hard work, determination aided with government subsidy, they will be able to improve their families and their communities as well,” the Cabinet official said.

The 4Ps program is a social protection program that provides financial assistance to the poorest of the poor, with money invested in health and education primarily for children under 18 years old.

There are 4.4 million beneficiaries, 1.3 million of which have reportedly graduated from “poor status.”

They will be moved to the 4Ps “transitioning program,” which aims to prevent the “non-poor” families from sliding back to poverty through sustainable livelihood.