5 FISHERMEN ABDUCTED OFF SULU

SULU: Armed men abducted five crew members of a local trawler in a daring attack off Sulu while sailing near Pangutaran town late on Saturday. Police said the suspects on board a speedboat intercepted the vessel, held its crew identified as Cipriano Sardido, 53; Imo Fausto, 63; Jonald Minalang, 24; Joshua Ybañez, 23,—all from Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur; and Vergel Arquino, 25, from Davao City. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion fell heavily on the Abu Sayyaf Group which is actively operating in Sulu and in nearby Tawi-Tawi province. The bandits that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, are holding nearly two dozens local and foreign hostages in Sulu and Basilan.

AL JACINTO