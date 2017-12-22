5 foreign firms eye PH telco sector

China Telecom Corp. isn’t the only foreign company interested in becoming the Philippines’ third telco player, a senior government official said.

Eliseo Rio, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officer-in-charge, told reporters on Wednesday that five firms from Japan, Korea, China, Australia and the United States were looking at investing in the country.

“Iba pa ‘yung (It isn’t just) China Telecom. But we can’t name the others because only China Telecom publicly said that they will invest,” Rio said.

Malacañang has announced that it had chosen China Telecom to partner with a still unidentified local company for a new telecommunications service that will rival the duopoly of PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.

Constitutional restrictions require foreign firms to partner with a local firm if they want to operate a utility.

Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has been touted as China Telecom’s probable partner but Rio said Now Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. have also declared their interest in bidding for frequencies.

He said a “beauty contest” type of selection would be used to determine the local partner, with “strong financial backing” to be a primary criteria.

“[G]usto namin sa isang telco na lang ibuhos lahat ng natitirang frequencies (We want to give the remaining frequencies to just one telco). Kung i-split natin ‘to sa lahat, baka ang mangyari bilhin na naman ng Globe/PLDT (If we split the frequencies, what may happen is that Globe/PLDT will just snap the companies up),” Rio said.

“Noon, nandyan ang Sun, Digitel, nasaan na sila ngayon? Kasama na ng Globe and PLDT. Gusto namin isang malaki, mas malaki sa San Miguel para di sila mabili ng Globe and [PLDT] (Before, there was Sun and Digitel, and where are they now? With Globe and PLDT. We want someone big, bigger than San Miguel so that they cannot be bought by Globe and [PLDT],” he added.

Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. had attempted to mount a challenge to Globe and PLDT but was forced to sell its telco assets to the duopoly after talks with Australia’s Telstra fell through.

Rio said the start-up telco should have more or less $2.7 billion to be able to support the rollout of a nationwide network. The cost will drop if the needed infrastructure is already in place, he added, a reference to state-owned National Transmission Corp.’s bid to become a telco player.

On Tuesday, Malacañang said that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted to see the third telco operational by the first quarter of next year.