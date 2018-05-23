5 govt agencies probed for corruption

THE Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) on Wednesday disclosed that it was currently investigating five government agencies for alleged irregularities involving its officials and would be submitting a report to President Rodrigo Duterte soon.

These are the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), National Electrification Administration (NEA) and the Department of Tourism (DOT), PACC Chairman Dante Jimenez said in a press conference at the Diamond Hotel in Manila.

Jimenez said most of the complaints the PACC has been receiving since it was formed on March 7 were against the DPWH, BOC, BOR and NEA.

“We always update the President of the list of agencies with the most number of complaints and many in our list were the collection agencies,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the PACC received more than 15 complaints from the Office of the President on the four agencies alone.

The DOT was included on the PACC list because of the recent scandal involving the placement of P60 million worth of tourism ads on the television program produced and hosted by former Tourism secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo’s brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo, on the state-run People’s Television Network.

Jimenez said that even if the Office of the Ombudsman has started its investigation into the DOT controversy, it would not stop the body from doing its own inquiry.

“The PACC can look into this motu proprio and at the same time,” he added.