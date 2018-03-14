5 hopefuls vie for first ‘Wishcovery’ title

Launched in September 2017, Wishcovery (Your Road To Stardom Starts Here!) is Wish 107.5’s innovative online singing competition aimed to discover aspiring musical talents with exceptional voices and star-like charisma from across the country.

Hosted by renowned R&B singer Kris Lawrence, the panel of reactors is composed of hitmaker Jungee Marcelo, The Company’s Annie Quintos, and recording artist R&B stalwart Jay R.

From the original 20 singing hopefuls – collectively known as the Wishful 20 – Wishcovery showcased weekly vocal battles on board the Wish 107.5 Bus. Scores were determined through a week-long powerviewing component (15%) and through the resident reactors’ cumulative scores (85%).

The original 20 were trimmed down to the four contenders who will vie in the grand finals on March 27 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the eliminated Wishfuls were given the chance to return for the competition’s wild card round. The winning contender has earned the fifth and final spot in the grand finals.

Contending for the first Wishcovery of the year title are:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Carmela Ariola. Born in Israel but now based in Batangas, Carmi is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She’s 21 and grew up listening to the music of Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Regine Velasquez. It has been her childhood dream to become a well-known artist, not only to share music but also to serve as an inspiration to people. She is a firm believer that her ultimate and true purpose as a musician is to “touch hearts and souls.”

Hacel Bartolome. This band vocalist from Cavite City avers she is the only one who is musically inclined in their family. She was in Grade 3 when her teacher heard her sing “This I Promise You” and told her that she has a great voice that needs to be shared with others. Now 27, she counts Regine Velasquez and Bruno Mars as her musical influences. She plays the guitar and dreams to perform a duet with Aiza Seguerra, have her own album, and stage a solo concert in iconic venues. Her ultimate wish as a musical artist is “to gain respect despite her sexual orientation and receive undying support not only from the LGBT community” but from all the listeners who believe in her God-given talent.

Kimberly Baluzo. Nineteen-year-old senior high school student Kim, who is based in Daet, Camarines Norte, was only three years old when her parents discovered she could sing. But apart from showing off her musical chops through her favorite genres – pop-rock and R&B – she also dabbles into songwriting and playing musical instruments such as guitar, ukulele and flute. Her musical heroes and dream future collaborators are British pop star Jessie J, and world-class OPM acts Sarah Geronimo, KZ Tandingan, and Julie Anne San Jose. Her ultimate goal as a singer is to have a solo concert, release an album, serve as an inspiration to others, and be of help to the less fortunate especially the abandoned children.

Louie Anne Culala. From San Ildefonso, Bulacan this 20-year-old graduating Bachelor of Arts in Tourism Management student discovered her gift of music during her grade school years. Encouraged by her family and friends to sing, she counts her father, OPM stars Gary Valenciano, Dulce, Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo, Morissette Amon and Regine Velasquez as her musical influences. She plays the guitar-and piano. Her dream is to make it to the global music arena, and release self-penned albums.

Princess Sevillena. Working as supply chain coordinator based in Makati, this 24-year-old is also into songwriting, guitar-playing, and beatboxing. Her family and her best friend encouraged her to pursue a career in music. Her favorite genres include pop, ballad, R&B and gospel music. She regards Regine Velasquez as her ultimate musical hero and dreams to do a collaboration Gary Valenciano. She is driven by her goal to become a living testament to the mantra that “waiting patiently and praying fervently will lead you to the best that you can be.”

The first-ever Wishcovery grand winner will win P2 million worth of cash and contract, a house and lot, a brand new car, a makeover package, and a round-trip ticket to New York plus a two-week extensive musical training.