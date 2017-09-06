5-hour ‘In The Mix’ gathers screaming millennial fans

With only four days before Ariana Grande hit the Manila’s concert stage, MMI Live together with Smart Music Live and PLDT brought into the country six of this generations’ most in demand international artists and bands for “In The Mix 2017.”

Held at the Mall of Asia Arena, millennial fans filled the concert hall and sang their hearts out in every number performed by all-star acts bannered by 5 Seconds of Summer alongside DNCE, Daya, Dua Lipa, Two Door Cinema Club and Zara Larsson.

The five-hour long music festival was opened by 18-year-old pop singer Daya who sang her hit song “Don’t Let Me Down,” which bagged her first Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording with The Chainsmokers duo. Fans also sang along with her as she performed her Billboard chart-topping hits like “Hide Away,” “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Back To Me.”

Right after her performance, Daya took to social media through her Twitter account to personally thank her Filipino fans saying, “Manila!!! Mahal ko kayo!! that was sooooo fun ur energy was so infectious ily.”

Daya was then followed by English singer-songwriter-model Dua Lipa who sang her seventh single “New Rules,” which recently became the first song in almost two years by a female solo artist to reach No. 1 on the UK charts since “Hello” by Adele.

Lipa, who entered the music scene only in 2015, made waves after she released her third single “Last Dance,” followed by “Hotter Than Hell” in May 2016 where it peaked at No. 15 in the UK. Lipa amazed fans with her power vocals in singing “Scared To Be Lonely” with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).”

The energy charged up when American dance-rock band DNCE came on stage complete with animal masks. Comprised of singer-actor Joe Jonas in vocals, Jack Lawless in drums, Cole Whittle in bass guitar and JinJoo Lee in guitar—the group entertained the audience with their dance songs “Cake By The Ocean,” “Kissing Stangers” and “Toothbrush”—and surprised the crowd when they performed “Wannabe” of Spice Girls and TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

Jonas, who first rose to fame as a member of the pop-rock band Jonas Brothers with brothers Nick and Kevin, completed his Freddie Mercury get-up and facial mustache when he sang Queen’s “We Are The Champions” amid raining confetti, awing the audience when he waved the Philippine flag.

Next was the most senior in the lineup, Two Door Cinema Club, an Irish indie rock band. Formed in 2007, the band is composed of three members —Alex Trimble (vocals, rhythm guitar, beats, synths), Sam Halliday (lead guitar, backing vocals), and Kevin Baird (bass, synths, backing vocals).

Their set was amazingly designed using their own special LED display as background and the lights made their set complete. They sang their songs “What You Know,” “Something Good Can Work” and Undercover Martyn.”

Nineteen-year-old Swedish singer and songwriter Zara Larsson took on the stage after. Although feeling sick where she went in and out the stage a few times, Larsson still made it a great show.

It was a big reveal that the “Symphony”—her first number-one single on the UK Singles Chart—hitmaker does not only sing well with a very high note but can also dance so effortlessly. Larsson also made fans dance and sing along with her chart-topping hits “Never Forget You,” “Lush Life” and “Ain’t My Fault” which are some of the popular songs in the playlist of Filipino millennials.

Larsson also trended on Twitter during her performance. The day after, the singer posted, “Thank you Manila. Thank you for cheering on and for giving me so much energy last night. I can’t wait to be back.”

Lastly, almost a year after their “Sounds Live Feels Live Tour” leg in Manila, Australian rock band 5 Seconds of Summer also known as 5SOS, were back as the main act of In The Mix. It was obvious that most of the audience were fan girls—and fan boys—as they screamed their lungs out when they knew the band were ready to perform for them once again.

5SOS is composed of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin. The boyband didn’t leave the audience disappointed even though it was already midnight when they performed their hit songs “Don’t Stop,” “Amnesia,” “Good Girls,” “She Look So Perfect” and “Hey Everybody!”

It was indeed a great night for all millennial fans who waited a full year to enjoy a night full of international acts.